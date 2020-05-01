Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.