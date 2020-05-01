William E. Whiston Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Director William E. Whiston purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $11,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,495.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 367.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4,342.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 316,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 309,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 172,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

