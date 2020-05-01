Beat Kahli Buys 2,613 Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $13,065.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Beat Kahli bought 41,287 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $207,673.61.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 46,660 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $228,634.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 100,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Beat Kahli bought 134,826 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $606,717.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.18. VOXX International Corp has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in VOXX International by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in VOXX International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VOXX International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

