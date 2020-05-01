Beat Kahli Buys 2,613 Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $13,065.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 24th, Beat Kahli bought 41,287 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $207,673.61.
- On Wednesday, April 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 46,660 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $228,634.00.
- On Monday, April 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 100,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00.
- On Friday, April 17th, Beat Kahli bought 134,826 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $606,717.00.
VOXX International stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.18. VOXX International Corp has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Separately, ValuEngine cut VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.