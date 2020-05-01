John W. Giambalvo Buys 1,000 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $14,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,220,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 677,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.