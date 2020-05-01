JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

CX Institutional increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3,902.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

