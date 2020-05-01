CX Institutional Purchases 17,500 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 741,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

