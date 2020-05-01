CX Institutional Has $525,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CX Institutional grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16,805.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

