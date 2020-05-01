CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 5,455 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

