Marc Montagner Sells 32,256 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marc Montagner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 2nd, Marc Montagner sold 8,397 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $15,282.54.
- On Friday, February 7th, Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12.
Shares of EIGI opened at $2.57 on Friday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 237.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Endurance International Group Company Profile
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
