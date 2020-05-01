Marc Montagner Sells 32,256 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Montagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Marc Montagner sold 8,397 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $15,282.54.

On Friday, February 7th, Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12.

Shares of EIGI opened at $2.57 on Friday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 237.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

