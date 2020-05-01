Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $438.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.14 million and the lowest is $359.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $447.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $774.30 million to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.98 and a beta of 2.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

