ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.54, approximately 15,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.