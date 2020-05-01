Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Trading Down 2.1%

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $48.05, approximately 468,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 317,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

