Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Trading Down 2.1%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $48.05, approximately 468,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 317,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.