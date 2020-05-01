Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Trading 2.9% Higher

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.42, approximately 13,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a market cap of $79.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

