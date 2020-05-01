SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Shares Down 2.1%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.21, approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

