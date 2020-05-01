Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

