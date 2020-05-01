Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 220,981 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Solar worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $95,147,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in First Solar by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 290,361 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $15,067,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of FSLR opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

