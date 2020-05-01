Alan Mateo Sells 883 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $167,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30.

On Monday, April 6th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $404,733.55.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $62,210.54.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.90, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

