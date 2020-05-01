UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of Dassault Systemes stock opened at $149.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $181.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

