FinecoBank Banca Fineco’s (FCBBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

May 1st, 2020

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $8.89 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. Its banking services include current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprise order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to principal global equity markets and to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

