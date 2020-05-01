FinecoBank Banca Fineco’s (FCBBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $8.89 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
