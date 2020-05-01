Zacks Investment Research Lowers GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.09. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

