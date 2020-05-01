Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 944% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Azul had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 114.05%. The company had revenue of $790.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azul will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Azul by 409.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after buying an additional 865,450 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Azul by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

