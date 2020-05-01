3,200 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $34.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

