1,500 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

