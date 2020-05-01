Burt Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV opened at $110.89 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.