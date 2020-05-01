Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $76,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,728,000 after buying an additional 1,265,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 279,569 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,641,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,398,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

