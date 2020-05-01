Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.53 and last traded at $80.99, approximately 65,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 45,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.