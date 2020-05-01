First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Shares Down 2.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.96, 226,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 181,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94.

