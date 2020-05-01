iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Shares Up 0%

May 1st, 2020

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.37 and last traded at $51.34, approximately 752,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 408,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

