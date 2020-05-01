First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $62.55, approximately 510,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 501,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67.

