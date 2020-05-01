First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Shares Down 4%

May 1st, 2020

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19, 34,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 292% from the average session volume of 8,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

