Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Shares Down 3.2%

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.07, 747 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

