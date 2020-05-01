First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 3.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.13, approximately 656,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 521,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.