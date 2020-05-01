First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 3.1%

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.13, approximately 656,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 521,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Price Down 3.9%
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Price Down 3.9%
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Shares Down 2.5%
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Shares Down 2.5%
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Shares Up 0%
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Shares Up 0%
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Shares Down 0.2%
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Shares Down 0.2%
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Shares Down 4%
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Shares Down 4%
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.5%
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report