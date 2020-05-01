Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 24.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 266,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 185,242 shares during the period.

AERI opened at $15.24 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $712.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

