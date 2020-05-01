First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.29 and last traded at $70.55, 37,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 126,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55.

