Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Short Interest Down 7.5% in April

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ ADRO opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Equities analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 332.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 144,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 104,806 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADRO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

