Short Interest in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Rises By 5.5%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.21. Audioeye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 273.08% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Audioeye will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Audioeye from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Audioeye stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,302 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Audioeye worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

