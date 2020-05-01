First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.48, 59,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 113,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

