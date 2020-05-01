Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Trading Down 3.2%

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06, approximately 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.