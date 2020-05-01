Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,843 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $389,280.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,631.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after buying an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,006 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7,271.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 195.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

