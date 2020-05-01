Short Interest in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Decreases By 7.8%

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. State Street Corp raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.