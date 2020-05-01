Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,816 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after buying an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 641,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,033,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 470,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

