Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,816 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after buying an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 641,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,033,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 470,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,816 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,816 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Makes New $228,000 Investment in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Makes New $228,000 Investment in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Makes New $342,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Makes New $342,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Position Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Position Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145,525 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF
Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145,525 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report