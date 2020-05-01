Burt Wealth Advisors Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

