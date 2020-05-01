Burt Wealth Advisors Makes New $228,000 Investment in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 3.91% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTLB opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.