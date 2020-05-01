Burt Wealth Advisors Makes New $342,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

