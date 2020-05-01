Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.50% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $35,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86.

