Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145,525 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,525 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after buying an additional 1,756,651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,143.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 163,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

