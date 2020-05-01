Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $55.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.72. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.