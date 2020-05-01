Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $216,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

