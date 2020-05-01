BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 7,276 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $99.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.