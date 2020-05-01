Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 7,200 Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $30.08 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $37.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

